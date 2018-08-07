Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, caucus in the House of Representatives, yesterday, raised the alarm over alleged grand design by the Presidency to invade National Assembly to impose a new leadership in both legislative chambers.

This is even as the South-East Caucus in the House threatened to hold Senator Ali Ndume responsible for Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s travails in the hands of security operatives.

This was contained in a statement by Deputy Minority Leader, Chukwuka Onyema (PDP, Anambra) after a closed door meeting with his members.

Also, it was gathered from a source privy to discussions in the meeting that the common position of most of the lawmakers was that they will vehemently oppose reopening of both chambers.

He said: “Definitely, we’ll not encourage the reconvening of the National Assembly as we are watching developments across Nigeria and whatever shape it takes we follow it to a logical conclusion.”

Meanwhile, the South-East caucus of the House of Representatives, yesterday, warned that it would hold former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, and “his cohorts” responsible should any harm befall Ekweremadu.

The caucus, in a statement released in Abuja by its leader, Chukwuka Onyema, accused the senator of interfering in statutory and professional responsibility of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, saying his “rascally comments” as reported by a national daily on Monday had further unmasked the real issues and those behind Ekweremadu’s ordeal.

The caucus said: “We have closely watched events around the National Assembly, especially the ruthless attempts to emasculate the opposition and unseat the Senate leadership by all means possible.”

“We have also followed the ongoing investigation by the EFCC of the allegations levelled against the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu. Despite our doubts, we have maintained our calm, hoping that the law would take its natural cause to vindicate the innocent.

“However, like every responsible and patriotic Nigerian, we have every reason to worry after reading the comments by the Senator Ali Ndume claiming that the EFCC is treating Ekweremadu with kids gloves and, therefore, canvassed Ekweremadu’s detention and indictment by the agency in spite of the obvious ill health of Senator Ekweremadu.

“Let me reiterate, the entire people of the South-East shall hold Senator Ali Ndume and his co travellers responsible if any harm befalls Senator Ike Ekweremadu.”