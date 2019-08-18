<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has described the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun, as a committed democrat and a model for younger generation of political leaders.

In his good will message on the 80th birthday celebration of the former APC chairman, Secondus said Chief Oyegun brought high moral discipline to political party administration in the country.

He said “The rare quality of character you displayed in federal public service where you rose to the peak of your career as Permanent Secretary and later got elected by your people as Edo State Governor where you brought discipline into governance set you aside as an outstanding national leader.

“Also remarkable is the high moral discipline you brought into political party management that aided you to lead your party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), from opposition to ruling party, All combined to distinguish you clearly as a committed democratic and a model for younger generation of political leaders.

“Your immense contributions to the stability and political growth of the country, plus your other outstanding achievements in public service remain very glaring for which we give God the glory.

“Your exceptional leadership qualities and mentorship roles in various areas, especially your devotion to God your creator, generally stand you out,” he said.