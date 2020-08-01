



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has set up legal committee to address arbitrary and illegal deduction from federal account.

The governors, which enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security to play impartial role in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo states governorship elections, also setup a legislative liaison committee not only to liaise with both the national and state legislatures on legislative matters, but to guide the governors on pending bills, including the Electoral Act Amendment and Constitution Review matters as it affects the Forum.

This was part of the communique of the virtual meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum held on Saturday and was presided over by the by the Chairman of the Forum and governor of Sokoto state, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The governors, which deliberated on various issues concerning the Forum and the nation, welcomed formally the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and congratulated him on his emergence as the leader of the PDP in Edo State and the party’s candidate in the forthcoming September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election.

The communique reads: “The Governors encouraged all Nigerians to continue various efforts to contain the COVID-19 disease; and, lend support to the cooperative efforts between the States and Federal governments in the federation in the fight against the pandemic and in reopening of schools in a safe and responsible manner.”

“The meeting resolved to set up two Committees of the Forum namely: Legislative Liaison Committee: This Committee is expected to liaise with both the national and state legislatures on legislative matters. The Legislative Liaison Committee is also expected to guide the Forum on pending Bills, including the Electoral Act Amendment and Constitution Review matters as it affects the Forum.”





“Legal Affairs Committee: This is expected to identify and coordinate legal matters affecting the Forum. In particular, the Committee is expected to guide the Forum on local government, inter-state and federal government relations. It is also expected to explore various infractions of the Constitution by the Federal Government including the arbitrary and illegal deductions from the Federation Account.”

“The Forum also welcomed formally the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and congratulated him on his emergence as the leader of the PDP in Edo State and the party’s candidate in the forthcoming September Gubernatorial election. The Forum further resolved to lend its complete and total support to the PDP in Edo State in order for it to emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.”

“The Forum congratulated Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, on his emergence as the flag bearer of PDP in the forthcoming October Gubernatorial election in Ondo State and resolved to support him and the party to recover Ondo State for the PDP in the election.”

“The Forum enjoined Mr. President, INEC and security agencies to play an impartial role in the elections in Edo and Ondo States, while urging PDP supporters to stay vigilant and ensure that all votes are counted and all votes count.”

“The Forum further reviewed the various PDP Congresses in all States of the federation and resolved to continue to support the party at all levels to enthrone internal democracy and consequently good governance in not only the PDP controlled states but in all the States of the federation.”

“The Forum resolved to thank the National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee of the PDP in the way and manner they conducted primary elections in Edo and Ondo States and the generally rancor free congresses in many states of the federation. It urged the party to continue to deploy conflict resolution mechanisms to resolve any disputes.”

Twelve governors attended the virtual meeting.