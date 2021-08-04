PDP governors react to resignation of seven party’s national officers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has appealed to members and ‘stakeholders’ of the party to remain calm over Tuesday resignation of seven national deputy officers of the party.

The forum made the call in a statement issued by its Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, in Abuja.

Mr Tambuwal urged all aggrieved members of the party to hold their peace for the party, as efforts were ongoing by members to intervene on the matter.

He said the forum received with regrets and sadness the recent rumblings in the PDP.

“The Governors hereby call on all members of the party and indeed all stakeholders to remain calm in the face of the developments.

“We plead with all aggrieved persons and those with the interest of the PDP at heart to keep their gun powder dry.

“Efforts are being made in consultation with members of the PDP Board of Trustees and other stakeholders to resolve all contending issues.”

Mr Tambuwal added that to that end, the PDP governors’ forum had scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the affairs of the party and the way forward.

He said that the PDP, as the only remaining hope of the nation, for good governance must show an example to Nigerians and also take advantage of the current disarray in the APC.

Seven deputy national officers of the party on Tuesday resigned their positions as members of the National Executive Council.

The seven national officers are Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi; Deputy National Legal Adviser, Ahmed Bello; Deputy National Women Leader, Umoru Hadizat; Deputy National Auditor Divine Amina Arong; Deputy National Organising Secretary, Hassan Yakubu; and Deputy National Financial Secretary, Irona Alphonsus.

The officers cited the incompetence of the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, in managing the affairs of the party.