The PDP Governors’ Forum has described the death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Attahiru Ibrahim, and some other members of the Armed Forces in an aircraft crash as a huge blow to Nigeria.

The Forum, in a statement signed by its Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, noted that the tragedy is coming at a time the late Army Chief is leading the war against insecurity in Nigeria.

‘This is a very sad loss and a huge blow to our nation and her effort to secure the nation,’ Governor Tambuwal said.





‘General Attahiru served the nation with dedication, skill, gallantry, and total commitment, employing his long years of experience and expertise in the service of our fatherland.

‘May his soul and those of his colleagues who died in the aircraft rest in peace and may God forgive them their sins as death is inevitable for all mortals.’

The Forum condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army, Armed Forces, and Nigeria for this sudden and irreparable loss.

The PDP Governors admonished the military and all security agencies to redouble their efforts to vanquish insecurity in Nigeria as a fitting tribute to the departed COAS.