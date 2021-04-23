The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday celebrated Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue State, as he attained the age of 60 years.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, described Ortom as a courageous, selfless, humble and focused leader.

Ologbondiyan said that Ortom had remained unwavering in his commitment to his people and Nigerians at large.

“Ortom stands out as an exceptionally patriotic Nigerian, particularly in his fearlessness in standing for his people as well as championing the full entrenchment of true federalism as well as the democratic tenets of social justice in our nation.





“In spite the challenges, including threats to his life, Ortom has remained resilient and outspoken against attempts by oppressive forces to undermine our constitutional order and statutory rights of the Benue people,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP family was very proud that in spite of the numerous distractions, Ortom had remained focused in his peacekeeping initiatives as well as massive infrastructure development and economic empowerment of the people.

“Our party celebrates Governor Ortom and prays to God to continue to protect him and grant him many more years in good health to the glory of God and benefit of humanity,” he said.