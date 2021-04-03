



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worry over conflicting reports and claims surrounding the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force fighter jet and its courageous pilots, who put their lives on the line for the security of the nation.

The party charged the gallant troops in the front not to allow the situation to dampen their spirits at this critical time, adding that the PDP, and of course, all patriotic Nigerians, appreciate their sacrifices in defending the nation despite the odds.





The PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged the Nigerian Airforce to hasten its investigation on the matter so that Nigerians would be adequately informed.

The party asked Nigerians to remain at alert and continue to support and pray for the troops as they battle in the fronts, adding that every efforts must be made to secure the nation from terrorists, insurgents and bandits.