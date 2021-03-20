



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna State Chapter has condemned the rising spate of insecurity in the state, alleging that the state has now become a hotbed of kidnapping and armed banditry.

This was contained in a statement signed by Abraham Alberah Catoh, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, issued to journalists on Saturday.

The party said “it is no longer news that Kaduna State has become the hotbed of Kidnappings, armed banditry and other heinous crimes in Nigeria today.”

”The recent abduction of 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna by bandits (kidnappers), the foiled Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, attack and that of aviation staff quarters, the kidnap of 3 teachers from government Primary School in Rema Village, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, the attack on the convoy of the Emir of Birnin Gwari and so many unreported incidences in some suburbs, as well as villages within the state is not only alarming but frightening.”

The PDP observed that the current level of insecurity in the state where people find it difficult to sleep with their eyes close, parents are scared of sending their children to school, economic and social activities are threatened and hampered , was appalling and unprecedented.





“The Party is worried by the situation wherein criminals have freely turned the kidnapping of innocent school students and other vulnerable citizens for ransom, into a lucrative business following the lacklustre approach and media propaganda under the Elrufai’s administration in the fight against banditry/terrorism in our dear state.”

“This and many more, indicates the failure of governance under the APC led administration in the state and validates concerns that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its administration is bereft of solutions to fight and nip in the bud the spate of insecurity under their watch.”

The party challenged Governor Nasir Elrufai “to wake up to his responsibilities of securing lives and property of the citizens of the State, by dealing decisively with these criminals.”

“Therefore, we demand the immediate rescue of the Afaka 39 and all other kidnapped victims alive from the hands of their abductors.”

“Regrettably, our party weeps over the unfortunate situation that our state is being plunged into crises caused by ineffective security command structure and strategy.”

“The PDP sympathises with the families of the victims of these dastardly acts,” they said.