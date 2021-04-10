



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo chapter, on Saturday in Benin, felicitated Chief Tom Ikimi, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

The state PDP Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, in his congratulatory message, said that Ikimi’s dedication, determination, and vision inspired the party to give its best.





“Chief Tom Ikimi, your dedication, determination, and vision inspire us to always give our best.

“You have always been so inspiring to us and it is our pleasure and pride to be able to work with you.

“On behalf of all PDP members in Edo, we wish you a very happy birthday, good health and God’s guidance, as you continue to support, guide and counsel us in the upcoming years,” Aziegbemi said.