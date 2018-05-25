Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday accused the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, of placing hurdles in the bail process of the party leaders who were arraigned by the EFCC in a Federal High Court in Benin on Thursday and were all granted bail by the court.

Those arraigned and granted bail were former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr, Lucky Imasuen, former PDP governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Edo State PDP Chairman Chief Dan Orbih, a former member of the House of Representatives, Tony Aziegbemi and Efe Anthony.

The accused persons who were granted bail for the sum of N10 million each, two sureties of not less than level 16 and above with landed property in Edo State with C of O were remanded in prison custody pending when they will meet their bail conditions.

PDP in a statement on Friday by the state Publicity Secretary, Chris Osa Nehikhare alleged that Edo State government have refused to sign all documents for Edo PDP leaders’ bail, for obvious political differences and called on APC fight corruption and not opposition.

According to the statement titled “GODWIN OBASEKI INSTRUCTS EDO MINISTRY OF LANDS NOT TO VERIFY PDP LEADERS BAIL DOCUMENTS” acting on the instructions of Governor Godwin Obaseki, all the documents relating to the verification were locked up in Hon. Evboumwan’s office.

This obvious action to deny us Justice is malicious and an infantile and irresponsible political vendetta.

“As it is becoming obvious that they will not do the needful, they have elected to sign only that of Chief Lucky Imasuen because of his current membership of APC. Lucky Imasuen has insisted that his own cannot be separated from the rest of those charged with him.

“While we condemn Edo State government’s decision to play politics with people’s rights, we want to assure all our party members that our leaders in this unjust captivity are in good spirits. They urge you to remain steadfast and committed to the just course of mobilizing to vote out APC in the next coming elections”.

Reacting to the allegation, the state government in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, stated that Governor Obaseki was too busy developing Edo to be interested in the criminal prosecution of PDP members.

According to Osagie, the disingenuous and irresponsible move by the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Nehikhare, to unjustly pass the blame for the predicament of the PDP leaders who are being tried for fraud has caught our attention and we by this medium condemn his action in the strongest possible terms.

“We are very aware that it is in the character of members of Edo PDP to live in denial and blame others when they confront the nemesis of their own actions.

“We, however, want to advise them that for once, they should take responsibility for their actions and direct their energy towards soul searching and character reforms.

“We wish to place on record that Governor Godwin Obaseki, is too busy transforming the fortunes of Edo people destroyed by the PDP, to be interested in their travail with the law.

“For the past 72 hours, Governor Obaseki has hardly had up to six hours of sleep, from organising a Technical Roundtable on Managing Migration in Nigeria through Development Transformation Programme, in collaboration with the European Union, United Nations and other stakeholders, as well as signing the Edo State Trafficking in Persons

Prohibition Law 2018, the governor has received a high-powered delegation of the World Bank and held marathon meetings with two federal ministers on how to add more value to the lives of Edo people.

“The present predicament of the embattled leaders of the dying Edo PDP, is the least of Obaseki’s worries at the moment.

“We advise them to follow the due process in fulfilling the bail conditions of their members and wish them the best in their date with justice,” Osagie stated.