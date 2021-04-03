



The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has solicited the support of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in tackling illegal activities at the open drug market at the Onitsha Overhead Bridge in Anambra State.

The registrar of the Council, Elijah Mohammed, made the call Friday when he visited the commandant-general of the NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi at the organisation’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said that unlike traders in other open drug markets in the country, the ones at the Onitsha Overhead Bridge market had refused to comply with the Coordinated Wholesale Centres (CWC) concept developed by the federal government to address chaotic drug distribution system in open markets.





He said the coordinated wholesale centre was developed to ensure that owners of medicine shops in the open markets in the country were given the opportunity to relocate and operate in a regulated environment to ensure quality, safety and efficacy of medicines.

He said the presence of unregistered premises across the country had contributed in no small way to the circulation of substandard medicines.

Audi promised to give the Council a maximum support for any of its regulatory activities that requires them to provide cover.