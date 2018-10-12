



The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), on Friday, has sealed up 343 pharmacies, Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors (PPMVS), in Kebbi State, which violated the Council’s laws and regulations.

Director, Inspection and Monitoring of the Council, Mrs. Anthonia O. Aruya, confirmed this during a press conference in Birnin-Kebbi after five days of their inspection of 498 pharmacies, Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors (PPMVs).

Aruya stated that most of the sealed pharmacies were found guilty of improper handling of controlled substances, unhygienic environment, poor documentation and dispensing of ethical-prescription drugs among others.

“This is the 34th outing of the Council covering about 29 states.

“In Kebbi State, various parts of the state were visited during this period. At the end of the exercise, a total of 518 premises were visited comprises of 20 pharmacies and 498 Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors.

“343 premises were sealed comprises of 5 Pharmacies and 338 PPMVs.

“22 compliance directives were issued comprising of three Pharmacies and 19 PPMVs for various offences ranging from improper handling of controlled substances, unhygienic environment, poor documentation and dispensing of ethical- prescription drugs without the presence of a pharmacist”.

The Council also observed that, “The more worrisome is the fact that some of could not communicate in English or even read and write in English language.

“One would therefore imagine how they are able to handle medicines in their facilities and the attendant serious public health implications.”

The Council, however, warned affected Pharmacies and PPMVS to adhere to the rules and regulations of the PCN stressed that the Council is the only body backing by law to regulate sales of medicines in Nigeria.