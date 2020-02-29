<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Paul Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, on Saturday, reacted to the entrance of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Enenche declared that Coronavirus has no place in Nigeria and the world in general.

Addressing his members during the church’s monthly vigil in Abuja, the clergyman declared that the deadly disease is dead on arrival.

According to Enenche, the same way the disease came, so shall it depart.





He said: “Coronavirus has no place in this nation, its dead as it came so shall it depart. It shall not stay in this nation or the world, I declare its dead in Jesus name.

“I declare by the mantle of God on my life this nation is matching into celebration in the month of march.”

This is coming at a time when the Nigerian government confirmed the presence of the disease in the country.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire in a statement disclosed that the disease was confirmed in Lagos State.