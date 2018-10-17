



Outgoing United Kingdom High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, has said it is important for men and boys especially to recognize the role and power they have in making the world a fairer, more equitable place and therefore should speak up against unfair treatment based on girl gender.

The envoy gave the charge during the 2018 celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child hosted by the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Ms Laure Beaufils. Arkwright, coincidentally on his farewell visit to Lagos, was also present to host the children to tea and conversation, according to a statement by the Press and Publicity Officer, Ms Ireti Oluwagbemi.

In the run up to the International Day of the Girl Child, the Commission had organized a competition for young boys and girls between the ages of 12 to 18. The competition was structured deliberately to include boys as well as girls in order to engage both genders about how to reduce the disparity in the number of girls who receive education.

The boys were asked for their views on why girl education was important, and what they as men could do to help, while the girls were asked to share their dreams and how they intended to impact their communities with education.

Out of over a hundred and fifty video entries, six boys and six girls from across different schools and social strata in Lagos state were invited to Beaufils’ residence, on Thursday, 11 October, 2018. They proposed solutions and potential avenues through which the British Government and themselves in their individual capacities could further help.

They also discussed other societal issues facing the girl child and the educational sector in general, as well as the importance of male allies in the fight for equality.

Commenting on the performance of the children, Beaufils said: “It was incredibly inspiring to speak to these bright young Nigerians about such a crucial topic that can sometimes get drowned out by other issues. I am excited by the progressive, insightful ideas that have been shared by these young Nigerians, and the passion with which they spoke makes me very optimistic about the future of Nigeria.”

Quoting a line from one of the winning entries, she added “They are indeed stars from the African continent.” The children were presented certificates by the Deputy High Commissioner and High Commissioner as #GirlChampions and #HeforSheChampions for their participation in the competition.