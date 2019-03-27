<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The National Association of Patent Medicine Dealers (NAPMED) in Adamawa has confiscated expired drugs worth N1.2 million.

Prof. Moji Adeyeye, the Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), said the seized consignment was handed over to NAFDAC in the state.

Adeyeye said: “The chairman of the association said the step was taken as a result of the cordial working relationship between the association and the NAFDAC.

“The state NAFDAC Coordinator, Mr Jamil Audu, urged other stakeholders to emulate NAPMED to eradicate substandard medicines from the Nigerian markets.’’

She said in a statement in Abuja that NAFDAC also received seized expired drugs worth N5.2 million from NAPMED and the Pharmacy Association in Gombe.

“The Gombe State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Gonzuk, said that the drugs were willingly handed over to NAFDAC as a result of its public enlightenment programmes in the state,’’ Adeyeye said.