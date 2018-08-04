The APC governorship contestant for Delta State, Professor Patrick Okedinachi Utomi, has called on Nigeria elites ‘living in false security of non participation’ to step out of their comfort zones to contribute to nation building.

Addressing his audience and committee of friends on Thursday at an event organised by Joseph Edgar of Katunga Media in Lagos on the role of elites on nation building, which he titled, ‘The duty of elite and the false security non-participation”, Utomi said that he has contributed much to his country, Nigeria and therefore enjoined other Nigerian elites who are afraid to participate in this struggle to come out as this is the only way to make a positive change in the country.

Utomi said, “weak institutions contributed to the system failure and therefore need to be revived even while the regulators have done more damage to the Nigerian system than good”.

According to him, we’re living in a collapse of culture where values are relegated to the background, and so Nigeria today needs committed leaders that would bring about transformation and deliver dividends of democracy which we fought for”.

On his three points agenda, Utomi said, “eradication of poverty, quality education and healthcare, are the needs of Delta State.

He said that the principal goal of his governorship motivation was “the eradication of poverty, a scourge hanging over Delta even when the people can look across their backyards to the world of abundance around oil production enclaves of foreign oil companies”.

Utomi argued that “ending poverty ensures opportunity for quality education, both vocational and traditional, to reach all in Delta quickly, and our emphasis will include rapid improvement in teacher quality.”