A Pastor of Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN) LCC Abonong, Foron in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State, Rev Adamu Gyang Wurim, alongside his wife and three children have been burnt alive by suspected herdsmen.

The church was also burnt down.

The suspected herdsmen also killed two persons close to the Pastor house and attacked Dorowa village of the same Barkin Ladi and killing one person again.

It was gathered that the Pastor and his family, who took fortress in their house were killed when the house was rounded up and quickly set on fire by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Also, a woman who lives close was critically injured by gunfire and has been taken to a nearby hospital.

Member Representing Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Peter Gyendeng, confirmed the killings on phone to newsmen on Wednesday morning on his way to the village.

“There were another attacks in my constituency by suspected Fulani herdsmen killing eight persons including a Pastor and his wife and three children burnt down in Abonong village and also one person killed in Dorowa while two still missing on my way to the village will get back to you please”.

The Police command in the state and the Operation save Haven also known as STF are yet to confirmed the killings at the time of filling this reports.

The attacks is coming less than 24 hours when Senator Jonah Jang declared to contest for the 2019 Presidency as well as the CAN National Peace Summit in Jos.