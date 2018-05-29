The Senior Pastor, Dominion City of Pentecostal Church, Rev. David Ogbueli, has described political calling as a ministry that delivers positive mandates to a society.

The pastor gave three instruments through which God Almighty answers prayers such as spiritual, political, economic and professional leadership to liberate people.

Ogbueli said this on Tuesday during a Praise Night Service organised by the Christ Embassy Church to mark the 2018 Democracy Day Celebration at Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium, Abakaliki.

He said that creating an atmosphere for a faree flow of God’s gospel would help actualise transformation.

“God wants Nigeria to know this: while teaching people to respect those in authority, creating an atmosphere for the gospel is going to help us actualise national transformation.

“Government can make laws but cannot legislate the laws into people’s heart.

“It is only the word of God that can mold the human heart, bring morals and strong values to help achieve the dream of building a successful state and nation.

“Political calling is a ministry where leaders are called to reform, transform, create companies and jobs to deliver the people,” Ogbueli said.

He explained that the essence of life is a contribution to the society, not consumption and also one’s purpose is found in other people’s needs.

He urged Gov. David Umahi and other government functionaries who were present at the event to remain focus and always work with their conscience and stand with God.

“It is not how much you take out of life but how much you contribute and you can find everything you want if you can help people get what they want,” Ogbueli said.

Meanwhile, the governor who expressed delight on the sermon and visit of the pastor to the state described him as a true mentor with humility.