Dr Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), has urged Nigerian Christians to increase the tempo of their prayers for the Nation.

Olukoya spoke with newsmen on Saturday at the sidelines of a one-day crusade at the Miracle City, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The crusade is organised by MFM International Headquarters Annex, Utako Abuja with the theme, “Great Deliverance Crusade.”

Olukoya said that the Miracle City was established in Abuja so that the level of prayer and intercession in the nation’s capital would increase for the benefit of nation.

“This moment in time in Nigeria, we need what is called divine intervention; we all need to increase our prayer tempo because prayer is awesome and prayers can do a lot of things.

“So, Christians ought to increase their tempo for themselves, for the nation and also live a life of righteousness and holiness because the Bible says that righteousness exalts a nations and sin is a reproach to any people.

“We must shun corruption and be people that will love God and our neighbours as we love ourselves,’’ he said.

The general overseer implored Christian leaders across the nation to do more prayers and be bold and speak up when there was need for them to do so.

The crusade featured praise and worship, hymn renditions, prayer sessions, ministrations and songs.