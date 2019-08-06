<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kidnappers have reportedly killed one Kaduna Living Faith Church Pastor, Jeremiah Omilewa, along Kaduna-Abuja highway.

According to newsmen, the late pastor was returning from Abuja with his wife and his son on Sunday evening when the kidnappers forced their vehicle to stop and seized them.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Yakubu Sabo, was yet to confirm this development as he did not answer several calls put across his mobile line as of the time of filing this report.

However, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State Chapter, Joseph Hayab, condemned the rising cases of kidnapping of pastors and other Christian leaders in the state.