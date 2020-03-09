<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate the International Women’s Day, Pastor Funke Kasali of Foundation of Truth Assembly, has called for more representations for women in politics and on boardrooms, saying the more women have role models, the better they were able to aspire and achieve.

Kasali said this at the weekend in Lagos at the Triumphant Ladies Conference 2020, themed, “Focus”, noting that women no doubt were great contributors to the economy as doctors, teachers, pilots, justices, among others.

Speaking with newsmen on the sideline of the conference of which she is a convener, Kasali pointed out that the more women, with exposure and commitment to nation-building, were allowed to hold key positions, the better the country would be.

”I look forward to women having more representations in politics, on boardrooms,” Kasali said, just as she expressed her wish to have Nigerian women as owners of banks.

”One of my friends that owns a bank in this place, I asked him that if a woman wants to own a bank in Nigeria, who is her role model? There is none. But the more women have role models, the better they are able to do it because they know that if one person can do it, then the others would aspire to it and that’s what we want to see women doing better, able to take care of their families to contribute their quotas to their country and this project called Nigeria,” she said.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, which had in attendance representative of Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Mrs Nkechi Harry-Ngonadi, who is CEO of NHN, Coutre; Mrs Olufunke Amobi, Head, Human Capital for Stanbic Holdings PLC, among others, Kasali, urged women to be focussed on whatever they were doing, believe in themselves and stop being a copy cat, saying those were avenues through which they can realise their dreams.





“Also believe in what you do; don’t do things because other people are doing them. Have a vision and work towards achieving it,” Kasali said.

According to her, “Focus” was chosen as the theme of the conference because it was an important ingredient for success, adding that the conference was organised to inspire women to success and make them contribute their quota more meaningfully to the society.

Harry-Ngonadi of NHN Coutre, a fashion outfit, in her own remark, said it was important for women to follow their dreams to a successful end, noting that success had eluded many people because they were doing what other people were doing and not what they believed.

Harry-Ngonadi recalled that her outfit had become a success story because she followed her passion and gave all her commitment to making it thrive.

Also speaking, Mrs Amobi defined focus as having a centre of interest and clarity of purpose, calling on women to always have a vision of what they wanted in life and work hard to achieve them.

She also enjoined women not to be distracted by failure, saying rather they should learn from mistakes and try harder to achieve their goals.

“You need to be focussed to achieve your goals; distractions will come but when you are focussed, you are prepared for distractions. Be passionate about what you do; don’t look at what others are doing. Follow your dreams and be the best you can be,” Amobi said.