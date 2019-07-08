<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A pastor is in police net for allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl.

A 68-year-old man is also being held for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his daughter and her two friends.

Police spokesman, Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP), said the pastor who lives in Egan on the outskirts of Lagos, was reported by the victim’s mother, who lives in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on July 2

Elkana said: “The complainant alleged that in August 2017, her daughter was brought to Lagos to live with the suspect and his wife. She stated further that she discovered that the girl was pregnant sometime in June, 2018 and when she interrogated her, she mentioned the name of the suspect.

“The girl in her statement said it all started in January 2018 when the suspect started having sexual intercourse with her and got her pregnant. She stated further that she gave birth to a baby girl sometime in April 2019.

Elkana alleged that the sexagenarian, Yisah Showunmi, raped his 15-year-old daughter for three years. The last time he did so, Elkana added, was on June 23 at their residence in Imota, Ikorodu.

The girl, he said, reported the case on June 27.

Also in custody is Akin Olatilu said to have sexually assaulted his 19-year-old stepdaughter for five years.

Olatilu, the police said, was reported on June 14 to have been raping the girl since she was 14.

“She alleged further that she reported the matter to her mother but her mother did not take any action. She further stated that the abuse did not stop until she turned 18.

“That the suspect also had sexual intercourse with her in the month of March 2019. She added that when she turned down the request of the suspect in the month of June, he lied against her to her mother and she was beaten up by her mother which made her speak out. Both suspects have been charged to court,” said Elkana.