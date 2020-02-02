<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has charged Christian leaders not to rely only on prayers but learn to speak up against evil happening in Nigeria.

Giwa said the prolonged silence of some Christian leaders has deteriorated Nigeria’s security and economic situation.

He spoke while addressing his members in Akure, Ondo State and was contained in a statement he signed and sent to DAILY POST, on Sunday.

According to Giwa: ” Some of us have closed their ears and eyes to the situation of Nigeria, and this has further allowed the bandits to operate freely.

“We didn’t speak up when Nigerians needed us to do so. Few of us like Bishop Oyedepo and I saw this coming.

“Prayers alone cannot solve the problems, we need to call ‘spade a spade’.

“God wants us to love each other, and He also created us for His glory. If you love God, you will love your neighbors. Whoever sheds blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed, for God made man in his own image, according to Genesis 9:6.”

“These seven things the Lord hates which He made us understand in Proverbs 6:16-19: a proud look, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that are swift in running to evil, a false witness who speaks lies, and one who sows discord among brethren.

“If five daughters of Zelophehad did not take action to confront Moses, Eleazar and leaders of Israel, God wouldn’t have remembered and granted them their request.

“This story can be found in Numbers 26, 27. This man, Zelophehad had no son and he was part of the generation of Israelites who departed from Egypt under Moses’ leadership and died during the forty years in the wilderness.





“Zelophehad’s daughters were worried that they would not receive a share in the land of Israel because their father had no son. They, therefore, turned to Moses and requested that they be granted the land that would have gone to their father.

“The Lord, however, instructed Moses to transfer their father’s inheritance to them. Nigerian can only get better if our leaders take deem it necessary to take action while praying for the nation.

“Prayer opens us to hear what God is calling us to do in a situation; it is a way to find clarity in the chaos around us by turning to God, who is greater than our pain and anxiety.

“The key moment comes AFTER we have prayed. What do we do then? Prayer requires action on our part. Too many who pray, fail to follow up their prayers with action.

“They pray and sit back waiting for God to meet their needs. Is God able? Of course, He is! However, we should never forget that we pray out of faith, and true Biblical faith requires ACTION!”

The clergyman stated that Christian leaders need to speak up and take action against the evil witnessed in Nigeria.

“In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead, says James 2:17. Many Christians would spend days, months and years on the mountain, yet their prayers are not answered because they have failed to take steps that would have yielded good results.

“What we need now is to take action by speaking out against evil in Nigeria. We must take action by speaking out against injustice in Nigeria.

“We must take action to fight for the oppressed by calling for good governance,” he said.