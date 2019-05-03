<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senior Pastor of the Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Gospel Church, Pastor Adewale Giwa, on Friday lashed out at some Pastors who buy private jets.

Giwa said such Pastors are not working for God but for themselves.

In a statement he signed and sent to newsmen, Giwa urged the affected Pastors to “carefully read Matthew chapter 19:16-27,” adding that such clergymen won’t make heaven.

“The truth is that, they know they are buying jets to compete with one another. Our God is not a God of convenience, but a God of commitment.

“Jesus Christ did not teach us to be using jets to preach the gospel.

“Any pastor or religious leader who fails to do according to the teachings of Jesus Christ cannot make heaven, I am sure they know this.

“Also, I do not want to agree to the statement that we should not judge people. Leviticus 19:15 simply says, ‘ You shall do no injustice in judgment; you shall not be partial to the poor nor defer to the great, but you are to judge your neighbour fairly,” he said.