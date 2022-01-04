Pastor Fatoyinbo: Igbo Christians very stingy to God

Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, popularly known as COZA, said the Igbo people are very stingy when it comes to donating to churches and the work of God.

Newsmen reported that Fatoyinbo disclosed this on Sunday during a sermon at his church in Abuja.

The cleric said that despite their large gear, it takes God for them to donate in church.

Fatoyinbo said, “The Igbo believe in God. It takes God for an Igbo guy to give. They have a large heart but -they believe you shouldn’t work their mind.

“Igbos are 90 per cent Christians but no megachurch. You need to tear backgrounds to enter some testimonies. No Church with a Yoruba pastor takes more Igbo songs than COZA. Hustle is a curse! Are you a hustler?

“Some people find it hard to give because they hustled to get that money. In the name of Jesus, the hustle has ceased in your life”.