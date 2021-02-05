



Mike Davids, a former pastor at Omega Fire Ministry, has filed a N2 billion lawsuit against the church’s founder, Apostle Johnson Suleman, for allegedly sleeping with his wife, Faith Edeko, who heads the Abuja branch of the church.

Davids also accused Suleman of threatening his life and denying him access to his three children.

He subsequently petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, last week who reportedly ordered a probe of Suleman over the matter.

But in a recent suit before the court, while asking for a decree of restitution of conjugal rights, Davids also prayed the court for an award of punitive and exemplary damages in the sum of N2bn against Suleman for unlawful interference with his marriage.





He also demanded, among other things, an order of perpetual injunction restraining Suleman, the church, and their agents from gaining access or relating with his wife and three children.

Suleman is yet to react to the lawsuit. But the woman at the centre of the allegation, Pastor Faith Edeko, debunked Davids allegations last week.

She accused Davids of abandoning the marriage and refusing to return home, adding that the ordeal affected her health till the point where she contemplated suicide but her son stopped her.