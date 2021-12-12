Pastor connives with wife to ‘rape’ choir member

A pastor and his wife have been arrested for allegedly conniving with his wife to defile a 16-year-old choir member at the Abeokuta area of Ogun State.

Pastor Peter Taiwo of Christ Apostolic Bible Church, Alaja Oke, Saje, Abeokuta, and his wife Elizabeth Taiwo, are being detained by the Ogun State Police Command, Abeokuta, for their alleged wickedness again the minor.

The pastor and his wife reportedly confessed to the commission of the crime, blaming the devil for their action.

According to Ogun State Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi: ‘The pastor and his wife were arrested, following a complaint lodged at Adatan Divisional Headquarters by the victim, who reported that, while she went to the church for choir practice, the pastor’s wife called her and told her to go and meet the pastor in their room, because the pastor wanted to send her on an errand.

‘She stated further that as soon as she got into the room, the pastor’s wife locked the door from outside, consequent upon which the pastor overpowered her, and forcefully had sex with her. She explained further that the pastor’s wife later came in after her husband has satisfied himself and met her crying and she told her to stop crying as she is now a woman, she then warned her never to tell anybody or else she would die.

‘Upon the report, the DPO Adatan division, SP Salaudeen Abiodun, quickly detailed detectives to the scene, where the randy pastor and his wife were promptly apprehended.

‘On interrogation, the couple confessed to the crime but blamed the devil for it. They also pleaded for forgiveness from the victim. The victim has been taken to the hospital by the police for medical treatment.

‘Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation, with the view to charging them to court as soon as investigation is concluded.’