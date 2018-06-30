The Senior Pastor, Latter Rain Assembly, Ogba, Lagos, Tunde Bakare, was emotional on Saturday at the funeral of his late mother, Abigail Eebudola Bakare, saying, “I will definitely miss my mother greatly.”

Madam Eebudola Bakare died in his son’s Lagos residence on May 5th, 2018 and on Saturday she was interred in the family house at Sodeke in Abeokuta.

She was aged 108, having been born in 1909.

The cleric, who was given the vote of thanks at the funeral held at the Bible Life Bible Church, Ajebo Road, Abeokuta, noted that the late mother was a great influence on his life and what he became later in life.

Pastor Bakare said his mother was an intercessor who prayed for him all the time, most especially when he went into politics briefly in 2011, running as the vice-president to President Muhammadu Buhari.

With his wife, Layide, standing beside him, the cleric, said with her mother’s exit, a part of him had gone.

He said, “I am grateful to God that Mama did not die while I was outside the country. It was a pact between us that she would die while I am in the country.

“I returned to the country from the United Kingdom of 4th May, and Mama passed on on 5th May, 2018.

“Mama carried a heavy load of intercession for me. I will definitely miss Mama. It’s like a part of me is gone. She was a great cook. ”

Eminent personalities both within and outside country joined the Bakare’s family to bid their matriarch farewell.

President Buhari, was represented by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun.

Others included the vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and wife, Olufunso, Osun State governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the All Progressives Congress national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Others were former governors of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba, and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Femi Otedola, Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu among others.

Bakare, who’s the Convener of Save Nigeria, regaled the guests at the event with the prediction of his mother that guests would come from all corners of the world to attend her funeral.

He said he was glad that it came to pass.

He said, “She predicted that people from every corner of the world would come to bury her. I’m so grateful because we are giving burial. She is irreplaceable forever. I will continue to cherish her memory forever. The exit was glorious.”