The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, has said he was never attacked by Fulani bandits.

The Personal Assistant to the CAN President, Rev. Paul Jenfa, said the clarification became necessary following a misrepresentation in a recent media report.

Jenfa clarified that Ayokunle was not the victim in the incident which he reportedly recounted in the media report.

He said Ayokunle only made reference to the case of a Lagos-based Baptist Church pastor, who was attacked by Fulani bandits in Maya, a town between Iseyin and Abeokuta, while returning from Okeho where he attended the burial programme of his father.

Jenfa clarified that in response to a question on whether he believed the explanation by the authorities that foreigners were responsible for the kidnappings in the country, Ayokunle said, “I am not part of the law enforcement agents. (But what I know is what practically happened to me).

“On June 14, 2019, I was at Okeho, Ayetoro to preach at the burial of the father of one of my pastors. On June 15, he returned to his base in Lagos. On the way, between Iseyin and Abeokuta in the Maya area, herdsmen attempted abducting him and others in the vehicle.

“It was just God’s grace and anointing that didn’t allow herdsmen to finish them or take them away.

“People gave him gifts, including money, which they (the herdsmen) saw in the vehicle, and that was why he was not abducted. They were satisfied with the money in the vehicle.

“One of them (herdsmen) put a gun to the head of the pastor; the pastor thought the end had come.

“The abductors; does it matter whether they are foreigners or citizens within the country? They are criminals fomenting trouble and making life difficult for others.”