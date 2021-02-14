



Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, KICC, has advised Nigerians to take COVID-19 vaccine when it is time, urging that conspiracy theorists should be ignored.

Speaking at a national combined service at the KICC Maryland Prayer Dome, Pastor Ashimolowo pointed out that the church believes in faith and doing the right thing.

He expressed that in his 49 years of being a Christian, he had received injection once or twice and would receive a third because he will be vaccinated.

“I am not mocking anyone… since I have been a Christian, for about 49 years now and I will be 69 next month (March) I have never slept in a hospital bed. I have received injection maybe once or twice.





“But there will be a third one because I will be vaccinated against COVID-19 soon.”

He added: “Don’t listen to conspiracy theorists, some have said a lot of things about the vaccine, don’t listen to them, in fact, block them for some time.

“We believe in faith at KICC and we should take medicine.

“You can frustrate your own prophecy,” Pastor Ashimolowo said.

Speaking on ousted United States President Donald Trump, the pastor explained that it is possible that people frustrate what God tells them into not happening.

“Those that said God told them Donald Trump would win, it is possible God told them, but some have frustrated the message of God due to unguarded speech.”