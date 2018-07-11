Chukwuma Okezuo, a pastor of the Assemblies of God Church in Owerri, Imo, has been arrested by the police command for allegedly prophesying against Rochas Okorocha, governor of the state, during a church service.

Andrew Enwerem, spokesman of the command, disclosed this while parading the cleric before journalists.

Okezuo was reported to have alleged that Okorocha was recruiting young boys in the state to kidnap children between zero and 10 years for ritual purposes.

Enwerem said the pastor prophesied that the governor was allegedly engaging in the ritual exercises towards the 2019 governorship election in the state.

“I parade before you one acclaimed pastor, Chukwuma Okezuo, of Assemblies of God Church,” he said.

“He was arrested during a church service last Sunday at Owaelu Urratta over false prophecies against the person of the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

“The suspect, while on the pulpit, made false prophecies against the governor that he was recruiting young boys to be kidnapping children between zero and 10 years for ritual purposes.

“He falsely prophesied that the governor was engaging in the ritual purposes with the sole aim of winning the 2019 governorship election and therefore asked the congregation to pray.

“This false prophecy, by this acclaimed pastor, is very malicious and capable of causing rancour, panic, anxiety and disintegrating the state.

“Religious leaders should be mindful of the things they say. We will charge the suspect to court for legal action.”

However, Okezuo said there was no truth to the allegation against him.

According to him, he only asked the congregation to pray against “untimely death and spiritual manipulations”.

He added that he did not mention any particular name.