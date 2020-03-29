<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In order to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the enforcement team of the FCT administration, on Sunday, arrested the General Overseer of the Jesus Reign Family Church located at Apo, Abuja, Pastor U U Uden for violating the ban on places on worship.

Chairman, Ministerial task force, Ikharo Atta, who confirmed this to newsmen in Abuja, said the church was located not too far from the popular Cedacrest hospital and was fully in session when the team arrived.

According to him: “Members of the ministerial task team waited for the pastor to conclude the worship before approaching him to explain his wrongs and immediately arrest him.

“He was immediately taken to the FCT police command at Garki and handed over to policemen on duty.





“The team also dispersed worshippers at the Christ Embassy church located at Jahi district of the FCT,” he added.

Attah lamented that despite the presence of the team, the pastor continued the service to the end while the team waited to avoid confrontation.

He said the pastor was, thereafter, arrested and taken to the FCT police command headquarters at Garki, Abuja.

“The team also shutdown the Popular H-Medix pharmacy located close to the popular Amingo supermarket at Wuse 2 district of the FCT following complaints received at the FCT COVID-19 situation room that the pharmacy does not have short-gun thermometer and required items to ensure the safety of customers and staff,” he stated.