Pastor Richard Aluko has blamed the endemic corruption in both private and public institutions in the country on unwholesome activities of those he described as ‘fake prophets.’

Speaking at the First Anniversary of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Land of Goodness, Ekute, Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, he regretted that the major challenge confronting evangelism in Nigeria was the infiltration of men of questionable characters.

Pastor Aluko noted that rather than preaching salvation, the few bad eggs in the church now celebrate riches, not minding its source.

The cleric said part of the antics of the evil men was to instill fears in the minds of their followers with a view to cow them.

He said that some of the evil men regaled the people with fake prophesies. Today, they either tell you that Nigeria would collapse or something would die.

“The truth of the matter is that nobody calls these people who are misbehaving and causing embarrassment to the church. Our focus and vision in this church is to train the people, particularly, the youths in the way of the Lord. So that they can be steadfast. Our people are facing a lot of challenges in this country. Unfortunately, rather than rescuing them through prayers, many of our youths have become victims of exploitation,” he stated.

He admonished church and religious leaders to shun unhealthy rivalries and preach the gospel in its truest form.

“Men of God should shun petty jealousy and unhealthy rivalries. If they truly believe in God, they should know that what will be, will be. There is no point begrudging one another. My own case is a living testimony. No one can stop God’s plan,” he added.

Aluko also admonished the newly-elected political office holders to keep to their promises and not to see positions as avenue to shortchange the system.

He also urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari in his fight against corruption and insecurity.

“Nigeria will not disintegrate. No evil shall befall this nation. We shall continue to witness peace and progress. All we need to do as citizens is to stand by our President. Buhari is willing to give his best but he cannot do it alone. The emergence of Buhari as President is divine. We must support him,” Aluko stated.