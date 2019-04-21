<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The District Pastor of the Gospel Faith Mission International, Living Word Cathedral, Oluyole, Ibadan, Pastor Joshua Akinola, has warned that until Nigerians change their mindset and approach to things, the change and excellence they desire would not happen.

While charging members of his church on the need for excellence in all ramifications on Easter Sunday, Pastor Akinola noted that as important as prayer is, “God will not do what he expects you to do for yourself.

“Put a touch of excellence in everything you find yourself doing. In the 70s, Dubai came to ask Nigeria for financial support in building their nation, but the then Head of State said we can’t give you money to build a desert. Now Nigerians are working as slaves there.

“Do they go to church as much as we do in Dubai? Do the pray as much, do they labour as much? No, but their opened their minds and used their heads, look at what it is today,” he said.

Pastor Akinola continued: “Lets change our style of doing things. Someone came from Dubai recently and he said oh, our leaders have scammed us because of what he saw.

“In pursuing excellence, we must first change our orientations, change our thinking and our structure. We can pray all we want forever, but God will not do what he expects you to do for yourself. We should reorientate ourselves and work towards achieving excellence.

“Now, everbody wants to leave Nigeria for developed countries. It’s not a question of how we got here, but what are we doing to pursue excellence?”

He charged Nigerians to look deep and work towards having something done differently from the status quo.