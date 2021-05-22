The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, was this morning at the Kogi State government house, Lokoja where he paid a courtesy visit on governor Yahaya Bello.

He is currently in the state to hold a meeting with the ordained ministers of the church who had gathered at the Region 24 headquarters, Lokoja.

Pastor Adeboye arrived the Government house with his entourage few minutes after ten o’clock in the morning and was received by the governor in his office.

Newsmen were however not allowed to cover the meeting with the governor but sources said the man of God must have prayed for the governor and the state in general.





Pastor Adeboye was later ushered into the newly inaugurated Christian chapel at the Government house where people had gathered to receive his blessings.

The pastor who went straight to the pulpit quoted Mark 5:21 where Jesus was going to somewhere but Jairus, one of the rulers of the synagogue intercepted him to heal his dying daughter.

He prayed for the congregation to receive their miracles after he gave them about two minutes to table their various requests to God and there after departed to the RCCG regional headquarters for the meeting with the ordained minutes.

In attendance at the chapel were top government functionaries including the deputy governor, David Onoja, the Secretary to the State government, Ayoade Arike , members of the state executive Council, among others.