Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has spoken about the entrance of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The highly revered Pastor’s comment about the virus was contained in a video he posted on his verified social media handles.

Adeboye, in the video posted Saturday evening, assured members of his church that no virus will affect them.





Making veiled reference to Coronavirus, which broke out in Nigeria few days ago, the man of God said this is a time to know the difference between the children of God and others.

He said: “I want to assure you that there’s no virus that will come near you at all. Because it is written that those that dwell in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I want to believe this is time for God to show clearly there’s a difference between those who serve Him wholeheartedly and those who do not.”