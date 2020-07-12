



The General Overseer (G.O.) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday urged Nigerians to enlarge their visions for greatness, adding that ‘God is able to do all things.’

Adeboye during his online sermon said that the almighty God can make anyone become great only if one is diligent, holy and faithful to Him.

He said, “There are three things you have to do before God can lift you above your expectations.

“You must have faith in Him, which means you have to believe God can do whatever you ask for and beyond.

“God will require from you diligence. God won’t take you higher if you are lazy. How high you want to go depends on how much work you put in.





“Holiness is another way if you want God to take you higher; you cannot continue to enjoy in sin and expect God to take you higher,” he said.

The sermon was titled: ‘From Lockdown to Leaping Up’ Part 5.

Adeboye said the if the Lord could lift a beggar up till he dined with Kings,( I Samuel 2, verse 7 to 8) he can still do the same for anybody.

He prayed that God should let the coronavirus pandemic be a matter of the past, stressing that people should try to be holy.

He added that holiness was very important to be practised by anyone who wanted the Lord to take him or her to the next level.