The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said every soul lost to insurgency is precious to God whether Christians or Muslims.

Adeboye, who stated this on Sunday (today) at church’s National Headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos State, at the monthly Thanksgiving Service, also said he would lead members of the church from Ebute Meta to Atan Cemetery in Yaba metropolis and back.

Adeboye also led his congregation on prayers for the peace and security of the country, saying, “Lord, have mercy on Nigeria. Let there be peace and security in Nigeria. God sees all things and knows where the terrorists are fighting, we pray that God sends His light to Nigeria and expose the evildoers in the country.

“Every soul is precious to God whether a Christian or a Muslim. Father, we declare no more death of the innocent in Nigeria.





“After the service, we are all going for a prayer walk. We’ll march according to age. There are some who would march around the church because of their age and there are some who would march with me to Atan cemetery and back.”

The cleric prayed that God uproot all the sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria.

He said, “It is written that if my people who are called by my name can humble themselves and call on me, I will heal their land” making reference to 2 Chronicles 7:14.

Adeboye lamented that some countries now ban Nigerians from coming into their territories as he prayed for the restoration of the nation.

He preached briefly on ‘Songs of Victory’ with text from Psalm 18:1-3 after which he led the congregation on the prayer walk.