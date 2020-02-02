<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reacted to the visa restrictions placed on Nigerians by the United States.

Newsmen had reported that the United States imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians and five other countries’ nationals, saying “Nigeria presents a high risk, relative to other countries in the world, of terrorist travel to the United States. Nigeria is an important strategic partner in the global fight against terrorism, and the United States continues to engage with Nigeria on these and other issues”.

The US also said Nigeria did not adequately share public-safety and terrorism-related information necessary for the protection of the national security and public safety of the US.

Although Nigeria is the only country in West Africa sanctioned by the US Department of Home Security, other countries on the list are Eritrea, Myanmar, Tanzania, Sudan and Kyrgyzstan.





Adeboye made his reaction known on Sunday during the church’s monthly Thanksgiving Service at the church’s National Headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos State, shortly before he led his congregation on a prayer walk, in accordance with the directive of the Christian Association of Nigeria, which had, in an effort to strengthen the nation’s security forces in the fight against insecurity, declared a three-day fasting and prayers to end with a prayer walk today, February 2.

Adeboye said, “Some countries have banned Nigerians from coming into their territories. We pray for the restoration of our nation. Lord, have mercy on Nigeria. Let there be peace and security in Nigeria. God sees all things and knows where the terrorists are hiding. We pray that God sends His light to Nigeria and expose the evildoers in the country.”

He added, “It is written that if my people who are called by my name can humble themselves and call on me, I will heal their land” making reference to 2 Chronicles 7:14.

The cleric also prayed that God uproots all the sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria.