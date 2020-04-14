<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised the government not to allow Nigerians go hungry while the fight against the spread of Coronavirus is ongoing.

Pastor Adeboye was reacting to the extension of the lockdown order in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adeboye, who spoke through the Pastor in Charge of RCCG, Region 12, Sagamu, Pastor Julius Olalekan said “people must be fed” while the struggle to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues.

The pastor said this at the presentation of relief items on behalf of Adeboye in Sagamu, Ogun State.





He said: “Our Father-in-the Lord and General Overseer of RCCG, Daddy Adeboye has directed that it doesn’t matter what is happening, the people must be fed, we must not allow our people to go hungry due to the lockdown order to combat COVID-19.

“This is even coming at a time we are celebrating our Lord Jesus who gave himself for mankind on the cross of Calvary. So, there is nothing too big to give in support of one another this period. This is really our third outing and we will still do more to ensure that our people do not go hungry.

“Nigerians must also not lose hope because of this ravaging disease because very soon, just as it happened in Samaria when there was lockdown in the book of Second Kings Chapter 7, we are also coming out of this present moment into abundance.”