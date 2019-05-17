<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday described the late Olowo of Owo, Oba Victor David Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi, as a man with good legacies.

Adeboye stated this during an interdenominational service held in honour of the late king in Owo.

The cleric represented by Pastor Joseph Obayemi, the National Overseer of RCCG, said that the late monarch had written his name on gold, serving God and humanity in his entire life.

Oba Olateru-Olagbegi aged 77 died on April 16 after a brief sickness.

Adeboye, who read from Book of Hebrews 9:27, noted that death is inevitable to every human being.

The GO recalled that the monarch had already lived a fulfilled life, as a king, a family man and as a Christian.

He cautioned all and sundry to live their lives in impacting society.

According to him, death appointment does not respect age and status, saying that everything becomes useless when death strikes.

Adeboye condemned act of attaching one’s life to power and wealth, adding that there is no permanent residence on earth.

He stated that ‘death is a transition to heaven for Christians.’

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State described the late king as a pride to the state.

Akeredolu stressed that the state would miss his immense contributions to development of the state.

He prayed that God would give members of the family fortitude to bear the colossal loss.

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, said that late Oba Olateru Olagbegi, proved good roles of traditional council to development of Nigeria.

Saraki noted that the late monarch exhibited handwork, diligence and integrity.

According to him, the late Olowo impacted and contributed to the development of the country, saying that he would be remembered for long.