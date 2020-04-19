<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has declared that Nigeria will bounce back faster from the COVID-19 pandemic than the rest of the globe.

In a broadcast on DOVE TV on Sunday, he assured the country has begun its journey to normalcy.

“I believe that I have good news for us. I believe that the journey to normalcy has started,” Adeboye began.

“I am believing God that your pastors will soon return to their normal duties probably at most, I will spend one more Sunday with you after which the pastors will be back to their duties in Jesus name.





“The return journey to normalcy might not be very rapid or sudden.

“It might be gradual but it will be steady. I sincerely hope that when the battle is over, we will give all the glory to God.”

He encouraged members to continue to maintain basis hygiene and avoid non-essential travel.

“After the lockdown has been lifted, any journey abroad that is not essential, please suspend it.

“God is going to grant Nigeria and Africa healing before the rest of the world so stop jumping up and down. If the journey is not essential, don’t go.”