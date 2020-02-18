<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has pointed some qualities his male members should look out for before marrying a lady.

Adeboye, who is the General Overseer of RCCG, charged bachelors not to marry a lady who can’t cook.

In a series of tweets, on Monday evening, the G.O. as he’s popular called, inferred that a man can’t be eating out all the time, hence the woman should know how to cook.

Adeboye also stated that men should marry women who know how to do home chores.

The clergyman further advised men against marrying women he termed “worldly.”





According to Adeboye, marrying a worldly woman means the man will worship her all his life.

He wrote: “Now, if the peacemaker is a child of God, then whose child is the troublemaker? When you always choose to quarrel over peace, who do you resemble?

“If your worship is devoid of humility, it will not be accepted.

“My sons, don’t marry a lady who cannot cook. She needs to know how to do chores and cook because you cannot afford to be eating out all the time.

“My sons, don’t marry a girl who is worldly. If you do, you have carried what you’ll worship for the rest of your life. Pastor E. A. Adeboye.”