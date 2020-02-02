<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Sunday led a massive protest against the insecurity situation across the country.

The protest was particularly against the constant killing of Nigerians in the North and other parts of the country.





Adeboye and the protesters started the march at about 11am shortly after the church service at RCCG’s National Headquarters in Ebute Metta, Lagos State.

Recall that Boko Haram had a few weeks ago beheaded the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Reverend Lawan Andimi.