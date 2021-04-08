



The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Thursday, disclosed that eight members of the church kidnapped in Kaduna State have been released.

Newsmen had reported that members of RCCG, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna, were attacked on March 26 near Doka along the Kachia-Kafanchan Road, on their way to a programme.

The kidnappers had demanded N50m ransom.

But in a tweet on Thursday, the 79-year-old general overseer said all the eight members have been freed and have been taken to hospital for examination.

Adeboye wrote, “Today I got the exciting news that our brethren who were in captivity of kidnappers have all been released and taken to the Hospital for checkup and tests.





“Glory be to Jesus.

“We pray for lasting peace in all troubled regions of the country in Jesus name.”

