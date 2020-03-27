<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has donated Intensive Care Unit beds with ventilators to Lagos State.

The 78-year-old cleric also donated ICU beds and ventilators to the Ogun State and Plateau State governments.

In a statement on Friday, the church said the equipment would help the states in the fight against the rising cases of coronavirus.

It said, “Pastor E. A. Adeboye through RCCG Christian Social Responsibility has donated 11 Intensive Care Unit beds across the country fully fitted with ventilators that will be most needed in the care for COVID-19 cases.”





It displayed the pictures of some of the medical equipment at the Enoch & Folu Adeboye Intensive Care Unit, Redeemer’s Health Centre Mowe, Ogun State; Enoch & Folu Adeboye Intensive Care Unit, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Lagos State; and Enoch & Folu Adeboye Intensive Care Unit, Plateau State Specialist Hospital Jos, Plateau State.”

As of 11:00 am on Friday, Mar 27, Lagos has over 40 cases while Ogun State has three of the 65 total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the country.

Newsmen had reported that Nigeria does not have enough ventilators to attend to the exploding number of coronavirus cases.