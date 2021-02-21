



Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has dissociated himself from recent prayer points targeted against Fulani herdsmen and attributed to him on social media.

The message reportedly from pastor Adeboye went viral, in which he called on God to defend Christians against Fulani herdsmen.

However, in a rebuttal on Saturday, Pastor Adeboye branded the message as “fake news,” saying he never issued the message and did not mandate anyone to issue it on his behalf.





The purported prayer points partly read: “The Fulani Moslems, well-organised, have encircled us with high calibre arms and ammunition pretending they are cattle-rearers, waiting for orders to overrun our land and kill our people. They have perfected their strategies.

“Now, oh Lord, arise and defend us. Contend with those that contend with us.”

Urging his followers to disregard the message, Pastor Adeboye wrote: “Calvary greetings. Please ignore this prayer point titled, “Prayer from Daddy G O Adeboye.”

“It is not from me and I have not assigned anyone to come up with it. I am not associated with the content, nor the author of the content. Please beware of such! God bless you.”