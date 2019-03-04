



The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed why he is still alive.

Adeboye, who turned 77 over the weekend, disclosed that if not for God, he would have been dead.

He spoke during Sunday morning thanksgiving service at the Redemption Camp in Lagos.

The clergyman disclosed that if not for God Sunday’s service could have been a memorial service, though he refused to give details.

According to Adeboye: “But for God, I won’t be alive today. But for God, this would have been a memorial service. Can somebody help shout Hallelujah! Don’t try to find out the details, just keep on praising God.

“It is not all testimonies you can share in public. You share some of them, people would wonder. I remember telling some of my children some moments ago that a certain General Overseer visited me not too long ago and he began to share all that God had done in his ministry and I kept on saying ‘wonderful, praise God, Glory be to God.’

“After about one hour, he said; ‘Daddy, I am the only one talking, you have not said anything. And I told him, Sir, if I tell you everything God has been doing for me, you will say God is partial. And that’s why some of us can’t say it all.

“You have to keep some of them. But there is one particular point that I must make this morning, I won’t give you the details, but for God, I won’t be alive today. This would have been a memorial service. But for God! Will somebody help me shout Hallelujah,” he told the crowd at the 3 kilometre by 3 kilometre auditorium at the Shimawa area of Ogun State with an unusual calmness that left his listeners confused.