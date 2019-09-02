<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Nigerians to have the fear of God if corruption is to be gotten rid of in Nigeria.

One of Nigeria’s foremost Christian leaders, Adeboye admonished Nigerians to focus on matters concerning God, saying “if we are all focusing on things of God, knowing that sooner or later we will leave, the world will be a better place.”

The pastor spoke in Warri, the Delta State capital, during the 50th birthday thanksgiving service of Pastor Emmanuel Emefienim at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Champions Cathedral.

The state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, was among the dignitaries that graced the ceremony.

Adeboye said people should remember that everyone is on a journey in life and must walk in the way of the Lord, because one day there would be a return to the Creator.

“Whether we like it or not, we are going on a journey; death is not a respecter of age. We must go on the journey, and we have no choice,” he said.

“Some of us do not know the way, but someone has shown the way by saying, ‘I am the way, the truth and the life.’”

Quoting another passage from the Bible, ‘teach us to number our days so that we may apply our hearts to wisdom,’ Adeboye explained that “It did not say teach us to number of our days so that we will be rich; don’t seek great things for yourself – it is about wisdom, not wealth.

“If you prosper and you don’t have wisdom, the prosperity will the destroyed; and know that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

“Jesus said wisdom is doing what I have thought you; wisdom is to listen to Jesus Christ, and do what He says bearing in mind the saying, ‘seek first the kingdom and everything will be added to you.’”

Speaking, Governor Okowa described the age of 50 as a milestone, remarking that Emefienim, an Executive Director in Sterling Bank, is a “humble man who has been blessed by God and is extending the blessing to people and winning souls for God.”

According to the governor, beyond winning souls, “his church is doing a lot for our people and the government. Pastor Emefienim is showing a lot of love to people.

“Pastors should continue to impact the less-privileged and attract the youths to God. There is a time to reap all that you have done,” he said.