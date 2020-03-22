<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said the deadly pandemic, Coronavirus will not die , it will only subside.

Pastor Adeboye made this statement on Sunday while ministering to RCCG members online, saying, he can not say the virus will completely die but it will surely subside.





According to the General Overseer, “I recently heard a prophet saying the virus will die by March 27th and I said Amen while another prophet said it will rain for seven day’s and the Coronavirus will be completely wiped out; I also say Amen but all I can say is that the virus will not die.

“God want to show the world that He is a great God so that the next time the people of the world want to show that they are greater than God, they will think twice.”

He however urged his children to relax because no evil will befall them.